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The first rule of being a real savage on social media is: you gotta hunt big game.

Nobody cares if you bag a squirrel or a possum. You must hunt the big monsters like disgraced CNN anchors and NBC democrat activists — and you have to track the apex predators in American politics like Mitch McConnell and Bill Gates.

There’s a lot of beasts in the wilds of the Internet: bigamist Muslim congresswomen, Russiagate hoaxers, corrupt FBI officials, you name it.

#1 — Twitter was once a jungle where corporate media frauds were regularly poached and stuffed and mounted on a daily basis. That’s the real reason they had to shut the whole thing down. Regular people had millions of followers while the so-called titans of American corporate media often couldn’t get 100 people to “like” any of their tweets. Twitter (2015-2020) was once the place where all the sacred cows got slaughtered. It was the closest thing to the public square that we had left in American culture. That’s why the Democrats censored and deplatformed and purged it first.

Like I said: you have to hunt the big game to get the big trophies.