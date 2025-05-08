It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

I’ve teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries, the monthly INTSUMs, and the special member-only podcasts that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here for a step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemy — as well as leading political philosophers on the American founding and constitutional scholars.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

In the past several weeks, the White House has expressed concerns about election fraud, Chris Krebs, and the true origins of COVID-19.

Project Sentinel shares those concerns, and then some. Beyond the obvious concerns the White House stated, we are concerned because these are examples of not just suspected criminal behavior, but examples of suspected hostile political warfare operations, conducted by enemies foreign and domestic.

That’s a much more serious concern.

The duty to defend the Constitution from all enemies includes: the duty to know all tactics employed by the enemy. For example, imagine that, in the early stages of WWII in 1942, the admiral tasked with protecting the North Atlantic convoys did not know what a submarine was, or that the general tasked to drive General Rommel out of North Africa didn’t know what a tank was.

Unthinkable. Right?

Unfortunately, that is not the case in 2025.

Decades ago, our enemies figured out that America’s national security establishment does not understand the tactics, application, and occurrence of political warfare being waged against the Constitution — even when it gets pointed out to them.

In 1984, KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov characterized it as: “We call it either Ideological subversion or Active Measures, or Psychological Warfare. What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

In 1999, Colonel Qiao Liang and Colonel Wang Xiangsui wrote a thesis for the Chinese War College — which was published in English in 2002 as Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America — that spells this out as America’s strategic vulnerability: “Whether it be the intrusion of hackers, a major explosion at the World Trade Center, of a bombing attack by bin Laden, all of these greatly exceed the frequency bandwidths understood by the American military . . . This is because they have never taken into consideration and have even refused to consider means that are contrary to tradition and to select measures of operation other than military means.”

As Stephen Coughlin, one of America’s few truly astute experts on political warfare, wrote in 2019’s Re-Remembering the Mis-Remembered Left: The Left’s Strategy and Tactics to Transform America: “Our national aversion to recognizing threats beyond the strictly military, especially our aversion to ideological threats in the political warfare arena, has for some time been recognized as a strategic vulnerability by America’s enemies. Our lack of situational awareness of this vulnerability, by itself, constitutes a threat to our national security.”

Last week, the White House published Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19. Now it’s great that, in 2025, the administration is pointing out that SARS-CoV-2 and the government’s handling of it looks suspect. It would have been even better if they had identified it as suspected enemy political warfare operations because that was obvious in 2020.

By March of 2020, political warfare experts noticed and were advising the Trump-45 Administration that while SARS-CoV-2 was a real pathogen, and COVID-19 was a real disease, it was obvious that a seditious counter state, entrenched in government, was rolling out a hostile COVID mass line narrative (that not supported by science or logic!) which needed to be addressed as possible enemy political warfare operations:

By May of 2020, scientific experts were advising Trump-45 Administration to question the science and logic being employed by the same government “experts” identified by political warfare experts as being suspect:

Trump Needs to Recruit a Medical ‘Red Team’ To Challenge Lockdown-Manic Governors



These national security experts both published their political warfare concerns as well as communicated them directly to the NSC. They were ignored.

The scientific experts both published their scientific concerns as well as communicated them directly to the White House, in person.

We learned at the time from one of the scientists present that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said they didn't want to replace Fauci, Brix and others in an election year because they didn't want to look political!

So, instead of bringing in a couple of dozen top scientists who were apolitical, they left in place the hyper-politicized hacks like Fauci, Brix, and company who were seditiously gas lighting President Trump. In August of 2020, the brilliant Dr. Scott Atlas was brought in as a token, only to be beaten up by the hyper-political crew on the Task Force — leading to Atlas’ October 2020 ban on Twitter and eventual departure from the Task Force.

Just like Bezmenov said about Americans, and Colonels Liang and Xiangsui re-affirmed, “despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

How Can You Join Project Sentinel?

There are three tiers: Founding Members with complete access, Paid Subscribers with partial access, and Free Subscribers with no access to Project Sentinel.

Founding Members ($210 annual membership)

The experts at Project Sentinel will provide intelligence summaries on a regular basis only to Founding Members at Emerald Robinsons’ The Right Way. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by some of the most well informed military analysts in the world.

Founding Members will also have total access to all information reports provided by Project Sentinel.

The experts at Project Sentinel will also host closed door sessions by phone or chat for Founding Members only — to answer timely questions and provide detailed advice on national security issues.

Paid Subscribers ($70 annual membership)

Paid subscribers will receive only a few information reports provided by Project Sentinel.

Paid subscribers will have to upgrade to Founding Members to have access to all of the information reports, and any of the intelligence summaries, and any of the closed door sessions.

Free Subscribers