The Founders felt that the Fourth of July should be the greatest holiday of the year, celebrating The Declaration of Independence and the nation it created.

The Declaration of Independence is the unique embodiment of America’s founding principles. The United States Code recognizes the Declaration as one of America’s four organic legal documents.

The Declaration was literally the legal document which created the nation of the United States of America, which, prior to July 4th, 1776, was otherwise just a collection of independently governed colonies in armed rebellion against England since April 1775.

The principles espoused in the Declaration provide a concise definition of the American political philosophy, simplified as follows:

There are knowable moral Laws of Nature and of Nature's God, derived either from reason or scriptural revelation.

Everyone is created equal and free,

Our rights come from the Creator, not government; they are inalienable, and we possess them in the natural state,

The only purpose of Governments is to secure those God-given Rights,

Governments derive their just powers from the “consent” of the governed,

The American political philosophy, as defined in the Declaration of Independence, is based upon principles of Liberty, the individual is the sovereign, and government operates by the consent of the governed.

The U.S. Constitution embodied the American Political Philosophy into law.

“This Constitution … shall be the supreme Law of the Land” and “We the People” did “ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America” to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Contrasting political philosophies of globalism, communism, and Sharia are based upon principles of Tyranny. All of them seek to impose a global, totalitarian dystopia.

All political philosophies advancing principles of Tyranny constitute Enemy Threat Doctrines to the Constitution.

They are de facto un-American.

The practitioners of these un-American political philosophies, in that they are trying to advance their philosophies to supplant our Constitutional Order, are Enemies of the Constitution.

Anyone who does not believe in the American Political Philosophy cannot honestly take an oath to defend and support the Constitution and should be disbarred from government employment.

Globalist progressives like Woodrow Wilson, who said “Living political constitutions must be Darwinian in structure and practice,” looked to the concept of “living documents” as a technique to subvert America’s founding principles with un-American constructs, where the State, not individual liberty, has preeminence.

One of the finest rebukes of “living document” illiberal political philosophies such as Progressivism was given by President Calvin Coolidge on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence:

About the Declaration there is a finality that is exceedingly restful. It is often asserted that the world has made a great deal of progress since 1776, that we have had new thoughts and new experiences which have given us a great advance over the people of that day, and that we may therefore very well discard their conclusions for something more modern. But that reasoning cannot be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions. If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction cannot lay claim to progress. They are reactionary.

The sole purpose of the Constitution (and the Bill of Rights contained in it) is to codify the requirement of the Declaration that governments exist solely to secure God given rights.

These legal documents are in no way “living.” Because of that it is an immutable principle in America that liberty can never be taken away, all men must be treated equally, and the government must exist solely to serve the people, not the people serve the government.

The only Oath specified verbatim in the U.S. Constitution is in Article 2, Section 1, for the Office of President of the United States, which states:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Be vigilant! We are under attack and our enemies fight dirty!

Americans only ever consented to the Constitution as written.

We can ill afford to let communist revolutionaries steal their way into office to “fundamentally change America,” when their oath of office requires them to “preserve, protect and defend.”

