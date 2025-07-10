My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 310 other Substack authors.

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people. – U.S. Constitution, Ninth Amendment

The American Political Philosophy includes a God-given right to revolution to overthrow a tyranny and restore individual Liberty.

Communists use revolution (and every other subterfuge) to destroy Liberty and impose a Tyranny.

Big difference!

Hence Americans have an unabridged right and duty to repel Communists revolutionaries. When faced with communist revolutionaries, the counter-revolutionary force is everyone with an oath to defend the Constitution.