Enemy subversion operations have denatured our military, intelligence community, and many of our national security inter-agencies. Many critical functions of government are still controlled by the entrenched Marxist counter-state that the COMINTERN built over the past century.

The Trump Administration may play whack-a-mole with some DEI admiral here, or some insubordinate FBI SAC there, but we have not seen President Trump’s strategy to rid us of the thousands of domestic traitors that need to be targeted.

America is permeated with domestic enemies who have no problem violating their oaths of office and instituting a tyranny on innocent citizens to achieve their revolutionary objectives.

Examples include every alumnus of the Biden Regime, plus Marxist revolutionaries like Governors Newsom, Pritzker, Whitmer, and Hochul, and NYC Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — evil Communist wretches all of them.

In the anticipated chaos of catastrophic terrorist actions, we cannot be sure that President Trump’s leadership decisions will be executed by these thousands of traitors.

For example, General Milley called his communist Chinese counterpart to assure him that he would ignore orders from President Trump if he disagreed with him.

We are still waiting for Milley to be called back to active duty and court-martialed for this.