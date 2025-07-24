My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 310 other Substack authors.

Last August 5, 2024, on Fox News’ Hannity, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy & Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller and (now former) National Security Adviser Michael Waltz appeared together to warn America that we have already been invaded by terrorists.

Here’s a selection of what they said:

“You’re right. We're gonna get hit…”

Troop numbers of illegal aliens who have already crossed our open border:

+ 2,100 Afghans

+ 33,000 Chinese

+ 541 Iranians.

+ 520 Syrians,

+ 3,100 Uzbeks

+ 400-500 ISIS Terrorists

Stephen Miller added: “This is infuriating, enraging, disqualifying, and unforgivable. Sean, 99 terrorists were in Border Patrol custody. Border Patrol had them. Border czar Harris and Joe Biden set them free. Now they’re in your cities. Now they’re in your communities. Now they’re in your neighborhood. As you said, they’re plotting. They’re scheming. They’re planning. The same democrats who made your little kids wear masks, in school, say that foreign terrorists have free entry into your country.”