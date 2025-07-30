It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

PROJECT SENTINEL is staffed by former DoD and Intelligence Community operators and analysts who understand the history and tactics of the International Communist Movement, Maoist political warfare operations, color revolutions, ideological subversion, and other tactics of our enemies.

PROJECT SENTINEL is the synthesis of the professional concerns and conclusions of a diverse team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) on American founding principles, government and politics, military and constitutional law, state craft, spy craft, military affairs, strategies, tactics and vulnerabilities, Information Operations (IO) in realms of political warfare, ideological subversion, espionage, counter-intelligence, counter-terrorism, communist strategies and tactics, Active Measures in military and intelligence operations, Hybrid/Fifth Generation/Unrestricted Warfare, cyber warfare, law enforcement, science, technology, critical infrastructure protection, and post-failure consequence management.

Lesson # 1: America’s enemies have already successfully subverted the inter-agencies of the U.S. Government.

The subversion is not about to happen — it’s already happened.

The communists are not about to take control — they already have control.

The evidence to support this conclusion is deep, wide, and encyclopedic. Soviet and Chinese subversion — both through their intelligence operations and thousands of front groups and NGOs they currently control — are aggressively being used to subvert, divide, and corrupt the governments and populations of their Western adversaries.

There are thousands of senior government officials in America who must be investigated for treason. There are tens of thousands who need to be disbarred from our government because they believe in enemy threat doctrines. There are hundreds of thousands who believe a variety of Marxist mass-line narratives that are false and must be deprogrammed.

Lesson # 2: Political warfare is real warfare.

America’s federal government is a Marxist counter-state that has subverted our constitutional government — and that now wields administrative power against the will of the electorate. The crisis America has today is that we have no elected political leaders who comprehend our current situation, articulate it, and organize to confront our enemies and defend the Constitution.

You must remember: the primary tactic of our enemies is political warfare. They realized over a century ago that political warfare is the pinnacle of modern warfare.

What does political warfare look like in 2025? It manifests itself in our system as: propaganda, influence operations, lawfare, public corruption, targeted assassinations, extra judicial killings, massive election fraud, and other nefarious activities, including the subversion of our foundational institutions: political, educational, religious, and media.

Most people do not recognize this irregular warfare as true warfare — which is why it’s so effective.

Lesson #3: Communism is a national security threat — and Marxism is an Enemy Threat Doctrine to the Constitution.

Topics like DEI, CRT, “defund the police” movements, open borders advocacy, weaponized public health agencies, and climate change are all Marxist mass line narratives that are the symptomatic result of deliberate and focused enemy political warfare operations — which originate from hostile foreign states and are executed domestically by traitors, useful idiots, and enemy operatives.

It isn’t “our perspective” that DEI is an enemy op. We know that as a fact because we have studied communist political warfare strategies and tactics.

The summer 2020 riots were a classic Marxist Color Revolution — used in conjunction with a massive political warfare operation to ensure that President Trump (who actually won in a landslide) would not take office. In 2020, our team sent biweekly Intelligence Summaries (INTSUM) to the NSC and others in government — including at least one cabinet member — as well as recommendations for courses of action (COA) to defend the Constitution.

They did nothing.

Lesson #4: If Americans fail to understand our enemies and their political warfare tactics then we will remain in a state of strategic incomprehension and lose our nation forever.

The problem is that Americans and their entire government structure are focused exclusively on kinetic war. Our national security apparatus is unable to detect — let alone counter — enemy political warfare operations that are actively overthrowing the Constitution. That’s because the people who are responsible for our defense have no idea what political war looks like in the 21st century.

As the KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov characterized it in 1984: “We call it either Ideological subversion or Active Measures, or Psychological Warfare. What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

Lenin said it even more directly: “The soundest strategy in war is to postpone operations until the MORAL disintegration of the enemy renders the delivery of the mortal blow both possible and easy.”

Lesson #5: We have 3,193 legal entities (below the federal level) with state and local legal codes, law enforcement, investigation, and subpoena and prosecution powers. These elected officials and employees number over one million.

How is that possible? There are 50 states with governors, attorneys general, prosecutors, state police superintendents, and various law enforcement officers. There are 3,143 counties and equivalents with constitutional sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, police officers, prosecutors, and judges.

These entities must begin to act to defend the Constitution.