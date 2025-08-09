It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

They call themselves: Project Sentinel.

On July 18th, DNI Tulsi Gabbard began releasing hard evidence of seditious conspiracy by Barack Obama, his Administration, and his DNC cronies — aided and abetted by the mainstream media.

ODNI declassified revelations from official government documents — meeting legal evidentiary standards — regarding the 2016 origins of the Russia Collusion hoax. There’s a compelling case that Barack Obama and his Administration are utterly corrupt and ruthless criminals.

This evidence has been passed on to DOJ with criminal referrals. AG Pam Bondi has now designated an unnamed U.S. attorney to present the evidence to a grand jury. This is now an investigation into a “Grand Conspiracy” on the weaponization of government.

There indeed is a “Grand Conspiracy” — but what is being revealed, however horrendous, is just a small sample of the massive subversion and treason targeting America for over a century. It’s never been properly understood or confronted by our political elites.