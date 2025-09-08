My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The United States is not at war with the People’s Republic of China and Russia. Nor do we want the United States to go to war with the PRC and Russia — but that does not alter the reality that the PRC and Russia are at war with America, and the once-free West.

Let’s break that out.

Several of us were friends with the late Soviet dissident Vladimir Bukovsky. In our conversations, we all agreed that perhaps the biggest contributing factor to America’s strategic incomprehension of the existential Sino/Soviet threat was the mistaken belief that (1) the Soviet Union collapsed and (2) that by economically engaging the PRC, they would become “like the West.”

Failure to understand this reality obscures our understanding that we are victims of a grand conspiracy of deception and subversion, that’s been executed for over a century, where Globalists and the International Communist movement (comprised of Russia, China, and a legion of rogue states) have been attacking sovereignty and liberty in the West.

In discussing how to explain this deception, Bukovsky remarked: “That’s the problem! There is no easy way to explain it.” That's why KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov could say with confidence that: “What it basically means is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.”

Our enemies were almost completely successful in destroying freedom forever, globally.