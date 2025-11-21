It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

Emerald Robinson has teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, and SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here: step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

Get 5% off forever

Look around you at the political chaos in America right now.

This is what World War III looks like in the 21st Century — using Marxist tactics of Unrestricted Warfare.

It’s not traditional war. It’s not kinetic. It’s Political Warfare: a war conducted by subversion and stealth so that your enemy (in this case: America) does not recognize that it’s under attack before it is too late to mount a defense.

More than a century ago, the Globalists and the Communist revolutionaries conspired to subvert all levels of American government and society, along with our most important institutions — especially education, the media, and judiciary.

In 1919, the Soviet Union made it a priority to create the Communist International (COMINTERN) to spread Marxist revolution globally. That same year, COMINTERN created the Communist Party USA (CPUSA).

The CPUSA immediately targeted the DNC.