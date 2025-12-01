It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

Everyone is commenting on the short video posted Nov 18, 2025, by Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

She and some of her Marxist colleagues in the House and Senate can be seen ingenuously urging members of our national security interagencies not to follow illegal orders, with the tagline, “Don’t give up the ship.”

That President Trump has not issued — nor is expected to issue — illegal orders is beside the point.

The phony concern of these commies in sheep’s clothing is de facto and de jure “open communications” to their fellow Marxist travelers and Trump Derangement Syndrome ideologues in the interagencies to disobey President Trump’s legal orders to defend the Constitution from their seditious Bolshevik revolution.

They also hope to sow seeds of doubt for anyone sitting on the fence — those people who are left confused from the constant enemy propaganda which President Trump has yet to counter.

In the video, they boast about their past positions in the military and intelligence community. Our first take away should be: to recognize the imminent and existential peril that America is in from these people.