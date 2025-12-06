It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

Emerald Robinson has teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, and SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Our second take away on the short video posted Nov 18, 2025, by Sen. Elissa Slotkin is to acknowledge that it’s the revolutionary DNC who have given treasonous, illegal orders, not President Trump. Here’s two examples.

#1 - Under the illegitimate Biden Regime, DHS Secretary Mayorkas gave treasonous and unconstitutional orders to Custom and Border Patrol (CPB) and other inter-agencies to facilitate the invasion of the United States by allowing millions of illegal aliens to enter — including terrorists, cartels, and enemy soldiers — even though the Constitution requires the federal government to defend against invasion in Article 1, Section 8, Article 1, Section 10, and Article 4, Section 4 (c.f.: Sentinel #9 – America Has Been Invaded While the Freedom Caucus Did Nothing).