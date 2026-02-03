Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

It’s Time to Join: Project Sentinel

Emerald Robinson has teamed up with a group of extraordinary national security experts. We’re talking about CIA, DIA, Green Berets, Delta Force, and SEAL Team 6. They call themselves: Project Sentinel. Don’t miss the weekly intelligence summaries that explain how the U.S. government has been weaponized against its own citizens. These are intelligence products of the highest caliber, produced by the best of the best.

Click here: step-by-step guide to upgrading your membership.

In a PBS article published on 1/29/2026 titled Top Democrats on intelligence committees question Gabbard’s presence at election office raid we are told: “Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrats on committees overseeing national intelligence, are calling on Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to brief them on why she was present at an FBI search of an election office in Georgia this week that has been central to conspiracy theories over President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss. In a letter, Warner and Himes say that it is “deeply concerning” that Gabbard participated in the domestic law enforcement action.”

Senators, there’s no need to wait to speak to the DNI.

We can explain.

During the past six years, individual patriots did what our multi-trillion dollar federal, state and local governments refused to do. They investigated the technology component of the massive election fraud that stole the 2020 election.

The result is a massive body of technical evidence — plus over a dozen Smartmatic whistle blower engineers and program managers snuck out of Venezuela, and other witnesses, that proves the electronic voting systems used in the election were designed for the express purpose of altering election results.