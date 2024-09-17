The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 274 other Substack authors!

I’ve been warning Trump Campaign officials for weeks now that President Trump does not need to do any more of his signature rallies. He doesn’t need to do any more silly debates either. He might even cut down on the weekend golf games.

There’s only one thing he must do: Trump needs to stay alive.

This insight becomes obvious when you understand that it’s the Biden regime itself that wants to eliminate its political opposition.

That means: we’re talking about the federal government —with all of its resources.

Remember: the FBI never cleans up a crime scene.

Never.

So when you see congressmen complaining that FBI agents are hosing down a crime scene after the attempted assassination of President Trump, you know.

You know exactly who did it. You're just not supposed to say it.