As I told you just last week, DeKalb County GOP has just filed for relief against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Superior Court of Fulton County because Raffensperger has failed to make sure that Georgia’s election system has properly protected passwords!

Here’s a one-page explainer on how Georgia’s election system passwords were left out in the open!