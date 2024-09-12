The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 274 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off forever

The DeKalb County GOP just filed for relief against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Superior Court of Fulton County because Raffensperger has failed to make sure that Georgia’s election systems are certified and compliant with the law before the 2024 election.

How so — you ask?

Because nobody in the state of Georgia has bothered to protect the passwords for the electronic voting machines!