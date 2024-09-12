54 Days To Go: The Encryption Key Lawsuits Have Been Unleashed
Why are the passwords to Dominion voting machines in Georgia not secure just before the election?
The DeKalb County GOP just filed for relief against Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Superior Court of Fulton County because Raffensperger has failed to make sure that Georgia’s election systems are certified and compliant with the law before the 2024 election.
How so — you ask?
Because nobody in the state of Georgia has bothered to protect the passwords for the electronic voting machines!
