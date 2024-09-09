The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

GOP voters spent the weekend trying to digest an alarming Sunday afternoon tweet from President Trump which read: “An interview by Tucker Carlson of an election expert indicates that 20% of the Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania are fraudulent. Here we go again! Where is the U.S. Attorney General and FBI to INVESTIGATE? Where is the Pennsylvania Republican Party? We will WIN Pennsylvania by a lot, unless the Dems are allowed to CHEAT. THE RNC MUST ACTIVATE, NOW!!!”

Most people probably reacted to this message by asking themselves: Didn’t President Trump already activate the RNC be installing his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair at that organization?

The truth of the matter is that Lara Trump is occupying a ceremonial position at the RNC. She’s merely a figurehead.

The real power players are CEO Chris LaCivita and Chairman Michael Whatley.

What exactly is this pair doing to help President Trump?

Well, according to three sources I’ve talked with, Whatley and LaCivita have quietly rehired about 60% of the RNC staff who worked under Ronna McDaniel after they supposedly fired the entire staff as a PR stunt earlier this year