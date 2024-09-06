The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off forever

Since the 2022 midterms, the hot new idea on the Right is for the GOP establishment to embrace ballot harvesting. This seems, at first glance, to be a perfectly reasonable strategy. Why not copy the Left’s mail-in ballot machine?

Why not legally cheat as much as the Democrats?

Earlier this year, even President Trump endorsed the idea of ballot harvesting for the GOP.

As most of you know, I have covered the sordid details of America’s fraudulent election system more than any other reporter since 2020 — and it’s been a daily topic on my TV show “The Absolute Truth” for more than a year. Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York — the election integrity groups that discovered how the 2020 election was stolen, state by state, have all been guests on my show.

My credentials on this subject are impeccable, and I’m here to tell you that the GOP will not solve its election problems by building a ballot harvesting operation.