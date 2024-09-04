The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off forever

Just eight weeks before the 2024 election, there’s finally some good news about the RNC — which is waking up from its Ronna McDaniel-induced coma and filing election fraud lawsuits that matter in the swing states.

Michigan State Senator Jim Runestad explained how Democrats are trying to steal the 2024 election in his home state on my TV news show The Absolute Truth.

State Senator Runestad also told me that — to his great surprise! — the RNC was ready to go with a lawsuit to stop the Democrats. He also added that his previous experiences with the RNC were “terrible.”