The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off forever

Is America still the home of the free and the brave?

I’m asking you because: a guy was sentenced to 7 months in jail for posting a Hillary Clinton. His name is Doug Mackey.

Then the Biden regime convicted a grandmother who said a prayer in the Capitol on January 6th. Her name is Rebecca Lavrenz.

I’ve got a thousand more examples too: Steve Bannon. Peter Navarro. Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump.

The communists are using lawfare against American citizens at the top of the GOP ticket all the way down to the the bottom rung of the trailer parks.

It’s total war now.