67 Days To Go: Obama Regime Bars Trump From Arlington National Cemetery
Democrats won't allow Trump to attend a funeral but you think they're giving up power in November?
We are now in the late stretches of the election year — and, every day, the corrupt corporate media brings you fresh evidence that the Obama-Kamala regime has no plans on peacefully allowing President Trump to occupy the White House again.
For example: the communists working at Arlington National Cemetery tried to stop President Trump from attending a ceremony that he was invited to attend by the grieving Gold Star families who wished to honor their dead children.
No, you are not dreaming.
No, it’s not a case of miscommunication.
This is a real story. This actually happened.
