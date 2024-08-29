The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

We are now in the late stretches of the election year — and, every day, the corrupt corporate media brings you fresh evidence that the Obama-Kamala regime has no plans on peacefully allowing President Trump to occupy the White House again.

For example: the communists working at Arlington National Cemetery tried to stop President Trump from attending a ceremony that he was invited to attend by the grieving Gold Star families who wished to honor their dead children.

No, you are not dreaming.

No, it’s not a case of miscommunication.

This is a real story. This actually happened.