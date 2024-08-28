The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

Democrats are worried about Georgia — specifically, about their ability to cheat by injecting fake ballots into the final count through Fulton County.

The Biden regime’s loyal media whores are also sounding the alarm.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s State Election Board admitted that the 2020 election results should not have been certified — and it turned over a case called SEB2023-025 (which highlighted systemic fraud with 17,852 votes counted with no ballot images and 20,713 tabulator “ghost” votes) to the Attorney General with instructions to investigate in the next 30 days.

That’s why Democrats got nervous and called for Governor Kemp (who’s supposedly a Republican!) to hold the State Elections Board accountable.