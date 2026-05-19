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If you want to unravel the mysterious results of the 2020 election, you must begin by asking a simple question: why were 78 million American votes from 800 counties in seven states sent overseas to be “handled” by a bankrupt Spanish company in Barcelona?

This was the question I found myself asking after Election Day in 2020.

Someone had told me to check out a foreign company specializing in election technology called: SCYTL. According to its website, the Department of Defense was one of their main customers. SCYTL’s website also bragged that it played a big part in our 2020 elections. Why would the Department of Defense subcontract a Spanish company located in Barcelona to handle 78 million votes from 800 counties?

For that matter, why was the Department of Defense involved in American elections at all?

Who was running our elections? I thought we were running our elections. Didn’t you? It took about three minutes on the Internet to figure out that SCYTL had gone bankrupt right before the 2020 election. It took another three minutes to learn that SCYTL set up a voting system in Switzerland that was abandoned after Swiss authorities launched a public code review in 2019 where researchers discovered errors in the source-code that would allow the system’s operator to alter votes undetected.

Does that sound familiar?