Note: The following email is Information Report #20 from the desk of the national security experts at Project Sentinel. We apologize (in advance) for the technical nature and military language but this is the style commonly used by national security officials at the highest level.

Here is an example of a “wake up” call to Virginia’s Governor Youngkin, but it is equally applicable to any other governor who understands the imminent and existential peril that America is in — which includes a federal government completely compromised by traitors.

This begs the question to these governors: “What should governors do when the federal government becomes a Maoist Counter-State?”

BLUF: Recent events confirm that active-duty foreign military personnel and allied terrorists have invaded the Commonwealth and are operating here with the tacit approval of federal officials.1 This memo assumes that the invading foreign military powers have allied themselves with organized criminal gangs, both foreign and domestic, and that key federal officials are actively facilitating the invasion. Under Virginia Const. Art. V §7, the Governor is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Commonwealth. Code of Virginia §2.2-224.1 requires that the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security develop and share information with the Governor about all such activities occurring within the Commonwealth, with other States, and with the federal government.