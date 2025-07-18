My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 310 other Substack authors.

Three years ago, I recommended that my followers pay attention to the Twitter account of the Ethical Skeptic — who might be the most important COVID data analyst in the world.

Why?

Because the US Naval intelligence officer and data expert known as the “Ethical Skeptic” on Twitter has been keeping tabs on the CDC’s database for the last three years — and he was the first statistician to notice the mortality rate across the vaccinated world was up 17% already in 2022.

He was also the first to notice: cancer had already increased “at a 9-sigma rise” in 2022.

This extraordinary increase in cancer cases was confirmed at the time by various doctors who were on social media telling the truth because they were speaking anonymously.

A sudden rise in excess mortality rates was also noticed by insurance industry experts back in 2022— particularly in working age people between the ages of 18 and 64.

Here was the crucial “excess death” screenshot from 2022 up close. You should probably sit down before you read this last chart — especially if you’re vaccinated.

Now it’s 2025 — and the Ethical Skeptic has solid numbers on these excess deaths caused by the clot shots.

He says the current run rate of excess deaths from the COVID vaccines is: 3,000 to 5,000 per week.

That’s 12,000 to 20,000 per month — which is 200,000 people per year — just in the United States.

And you must remember: this is happening all around the world.

Now here’s the really depressing news: the Ethical Skeptic estimates that disabilities are probably FOUR TIMES the death numbers, and that injuries are probably TEN TIMES the death numbers too.

Here’s what a disability catastrophe looks like — in a government chart.

Add up all these numbers: 200,000 people have died from the shots, while 800,000 are disabled, and 2 million people are injured.

And now you must also remember that turbo cancers are rising too.

You might even say: the new cancer epidemic is the point of the vaccine bio-weapon.

In England, cancers have increased 46% since 2020.

In Australia, there’s 10 different cancers that have exploded recently among young people in their 30s and 40s.

How is it possible that the COVID vaccines have not been pulled from the market?

How is it possible that parents are still giving their children COVID booster shots?

Will people wake up to the dangers of the clot shots before their own children die suddenly?

This is the central issue of our time that nobody wants to discuss — the iceberg just below the water. Just think about all the lives that have been destroyed by them —all of the people who have been maimed by them already.

We’ve already hit the iceberg — but most people are still watching the orchestra on deck while we sink.

