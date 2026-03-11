Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dazed and Confused's avatar
Dazed and Confused
11h

Emerald i have been a fan and subscriber for a while. I can't believe you actually wrote and published this. It is demeaning and beneath you. I'll overlook the quasi anti semitic tone. I will say this intra right wing fight that seems to have picked up speed in the last 9 months is just what the democrats and progressives want. Do us all a favor and focus on the stories you are known for and leave this petty partisanship in the gutter where it belongs. You are better than this.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Ron Hall's avatar
Ron Hall
12h

Ok, I’m done. You appear to be taking up the idiocy of Tucker, Candice, Megan , et al. Cancel my subscription. I’m out.

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emerald Robinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture