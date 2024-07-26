Can Kamala Harris Serve As POTUS?
America's foremost constitutional scholar Dr. John Eastman says: probably not.
The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!
Kamala Harris may not be eligible to be President, according to eminent legal scholar Dr. John Eastman.
Here’s his legal reasoning: at the time of Kamala Harris' birth, her parents were not U.S. citizens. They were foreign students. Her mother's visa was expired. She's the daughter of non-citizens.
Therefore, Harris is not eligible to hold the office of President.
(Click the image below to watch the video)
More than 2.3 million people have seen this show clip just on Twitter/X — so the argument is going viral, as they say.
It's high time for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to consider whether Kamala Harris can serve as President - that would really throw the Democrat Party into complete disarray.
How else are you going to stop Barack Obama from serving as “shadow” president for the next 30 years?
Support My Substack Sponsors!
Get 10% off a box of limited edition Trump 2024 Victory cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024
My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.
If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.
The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.
I've been saying she not eligible to be the VP or POTUS. Three criteria according to the Consititution- 1)35 yrs old 2) A resident of the US for at least years 3)Be a Natural Born Citizen - a citizen whose parents are also citizens. Granted she was born here and so was granted citizenship because we give it out like Halloween candy, however her parents were here on student visas when she was born and are not US citizens. Kamala was reared in Canada - don't let her pull the wool and pretend like she was some little black girl growing up in California.
Beginning a decade and a half ago the Marxist Media began muddying the Master Nationality Rule of 1930, which stated that in 1963 when Kenya became a sovereign nation, Barry Soetoro (arguably still his legal name) held three citizenships. 1) American - because his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, registered him as having been born in the USA. 2) British - because his "father" was a citizen of a British protectorate. 3) Kenyan - because on 12/12/1963 all Kenyans had dual citizenship.
Further, under Indonesian law, when Stanley married Lolo soetoro in 1965, Barack automatically became both Muslim as well as a citizen there.
He has renounced none of these citizenships.
Over the years rules have been uniquely redefined so as to grant him eligibility under Art 2, Sec 1, CL 5, something The Framers never intended.
The electorate must understand, viscerally, that the Globalist Marxists will, without a fraction of a Fermi of shame, incinerate half this planet's life so as to hold on to power.