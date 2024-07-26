The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Kamala Harris may not be eligible to be President, according to eminent legal scholar Dr. John Eastman.

Here’s his legal reasoning: at the time of Kamala Harris' birth, her parents were not U.S. citizens. They were foreign students. Her mother's visa was expired. She's the daughter of non-citizens.

Therefore, Harris is not eligible to hold the office of President.

(Click the image below to watch the video)

More than 2.3 million people have seen this show clip just on Twitter/X — so the argument is going viral, as they say.

It's high time for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas to consider whether Kamala Harris can serve as President - that would really throw the Democrat Party into complete disarray.

How else are you going to stop Barack Obama from serving as “shadow” president for the next 30 years?

Support My Substack Sponsors!

Get 10% off a box of limited edition Trump 2024 Victory cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.

The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.