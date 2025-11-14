My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Editor’s Note: The second article in our just-launched section, Christian Nation, is by Timothy Furnish. He holds a Ph.D. in Islamic, World and African history (Ohio State, 2001). He is a former U.S. Army Arabic linguist and, later, civilian consultant to U.S. Special Operations Command. He’s also the author of books on the Middle East and Middle-earth; a history professor; and media analyst (as, for example, on Fox News Channel’s “War Stories: Fighting ISIS”).

Almost two decades ago, I wrote an article for History News Network called “Resurrecting Christendom: A Blueprint.” As my inaugural piece for Christian Nation, I am breathing new life into that piece and idea, because the need for a united Christian front over against the non-Christian world is even greater now than it was in 2008.

The two greatest threats to Christians and Christian civilization today are Marxism and Islam. The former, lacking the global advocacy of the old USSR, has devolved into a real, albeit one-dimensional, domestic threat in the US and many Western nations. But the ignorant delusions of Gen Z, and New York City voters, are a topic for another day. Islam is a far greater problem, as it poses a threat both domestic and foreign to Christians, both individually and collectively.

Christianity and Islam are the world’s two largest religions, by far. The former numbers 2.4 billion, the latter 1.8 billion. (The global population is about 8 billion.) Number three is Hinduism, with just about 1 billion. Christianity in particular is global in scope, Islam somewhat less so—while Hinduism is limited almost entirely to the Indian subcontinent. Christians are the majority in the Americas, Europe, Russia, sub-Saharan Africa, and Australia. (I am not judging whether Catholics, Orthodox, or Protestants are “true believers.” If a church preaches Christ crucified and resurrected, that’s good enough for the purposes here.) Muslims dominate North Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Islam thus controls the center of the Afro-Eurasian landmass, while Christianity overshadows all other faiths in the “rimlands” of the planet.

But legions of Muslims from the central Islamic lands are now relocating to Christian areas—often with the willing participation of Western governments. France (10% Muslim), Germany and the UK (both 7% Muslim) are being Islamized. Muslims are openly attacking and burning churches in France. Even Napoleon didn’t do that. Sweden is even worse off.

Charles Martel, Charlemagne, Aelfred and Olof must be weeping in heaven.

Don’t think it can’t happen here. The US became so “Islamophobic” after 9/11 that we have allowed the number of Muslims to almost triple, to 4.5 million. In the near future, Islam will surpass Judaism as the second-largest American religion. And many of those Muslims want to remake America in their “prophet’s” image, with all that that entails: stoning for adultery, death for converting to another religion, and applying such strictures to non-Muslims as well as Muslims. Islam is simply incompatible with our civilization, grounded as it is in Athens, Rome, and Jerusalem. The weeping, terrified woman who spoke to a British TV call-in show a few days ago is just a taste of what hordes of fundamentalist Muslims (which is what they are, not aberrant “Islamists”) will unleash on Western Christians — if spineless globalist shills like Keir Starmer continue to hold power.

Besides stopping the Islamic invasion of the West, there’s another huge reason for majority-Christian nations to band together to oppose Islam: the organized hunting of Christians around the world. Members of the world’s largest faith are also the most-persecuted. Eight of the ten worst countries for persecuting followers of Christ, and 14 of the top 20, are Muslim-majority ones. African Christians are being slaughtered en masse by jihadists, and have been for years.

Here are the latest examples, from Nigeria.

Pagan Rome at its most bloodthirsty wasn’t killing as many Christians as Muslims—and, yes, many of their governments—do today. “How long, Sovereign Lord, holy and true, until you judge the inhabitants of the earth and avenge our blood?” (Revelation 6:10). Christ will come again to stop the mass murder of His flock and establish His kingdom here. But until He does, we should not be sitting idly by and letting it happen.

Medieval map of the world from the 1265 Psalter. The city of Jerusalem is at the center.

That’s why we Christians need to hang together. But how can this be accomplished? Ironically, the Muslim world itself has shown us a way—a way that takes us back to our own Christian future. In 1969, Muslim nations created the Organization of the Islamic Conference, now known as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It’s the planet’s second-largest international body, behind only the United Nations. The OIC’s stated goal is to serve as “the collective voice of the Muslim world” and to “safeguard and protect the interests” of Islam and Muslims. If states adhering to the world’s second-largest religion can work together to further their religious and political interests, why can’t Christian nations do likewise?

There’s historical precedent for what I will call a “Global Christian Alliance.” (I’d prefer “Holy League, but that might be too inflammatory.) In the first few centuries of the second millennium, the tiny Christian states of the northern Iberian peninsula banded together to survive, then push back, the Muslims who had taken over their lands. The Crusades began as requested Catholic military assistance to help the fading Orthodox Byzantine Empire fend off renewed Muslim invasions. In 1571, a number of European Catholic states buried their differences and created a naval flotilla that destroyed the invading Ottoman fleet.

World War II can quite plausibly been seen as a righteous Christian crusade against the pagan Nazis and militant Shinto imperialists of Japan. Yes, all of these are examples of military alliances. But all were truly defensive, not offensive. And considering that Christian civilization is indeed under attack from Islam — both internally and externally — I have no problem in calling for a GCA to once again fulfill that role.

“But aren’t you advocating Christian Nationalism?” Actually, no. Christian Nationalism, at root, calls for domestic establishment of a state according to Christian norms. I am doing no such thing. The GCA would be a voluntary geopolitical pact on the international level between states whose populations are mostly Christian. It wouldn’t matter whether they’re Catholic, Orthodox or any of the various brands of Protestant.

The countries with the most Christians are (starting at the top):

USA (mostly Protestant, but Catholic church largest denomination)

Brazil (Catholic)

Mexico (Catholic)

Nigeria (Anglican/Catholic, although over half of the country is Muslim)

Democratic Republic of Congo (majority Catholic)

Russia (Orthodox)

Philippines (Catholic)

Ethiopia (Orthodox)

South Africa (mix of denominations)

Italy (Catholic).

The founding members should be the Christian-majority ones with stable governments and military/economic/political clout. Mexico, DRC, and South Africa have plenty of internal problems. Nigeria is schizophrenic, being about 52% Muslim, and so marginal. The core initial members of the GCA would thus be the US, Russia, Italy, Brazil, the Philippines, and Ethiopia. These six are, respectively, numbers 1, 2, 10, 11, 41 and 52 in the Global Firepower Rankings (GFP).

What about Europe outside of Italy? The UK (Anglican), Germany (Protestant/Lutheran) and France (Catholic) rank 15, 16, and 20, respectively, in numbers of Christians. However, in GFP they are 6, 14 and 7. So assuming London, Berlin and Paris aren’t too in thrall to their own Muslim populations and/or secularist elites, it would make sense to add them, bringing the preliminary GCA membership to 9. The GCA’s foundation would thus represent all three major branches of Christianity; five continents; and the lion’s share of the planet’s military and economic power (7 of the top 11 economies by GDP).

The GCA would then create permanent Foreign Policy and Military committees (adapting, mutatis mutandis, concepts from Robert Conquest’s 2004 book The Dragons of Expectation which posits, in an appendix, a global “Anglosphere”). These two bodies would work together on political warfare in favor of Christendom, over against other civilizational blocs—especially the Islamic one. The goal, again, would not be imposing “Christian Nationalism” on any GCA members or extant Christian countries; rather, it would be to preserve, protect and defend Christians and Christian civilization against those who would destroy or subvert it. Particularly those who wage jihad. More Christian states might join, early on or eventually: Poland, Argentina, Kenya, Tanzania, Spain, etc. Since there are 120 countries that are majority Christian, the GCA could theoretically encompass 60% of the planet. Far surpassing the OIC.

Of course, the GCA would need a titular/administrative head, similar to the Secretary-General of the UN. It might also, as it grows larger, need bodies akin to the UN Security Council and General Assembly. Those details could be worked out, as could a budget. No doubt the US, as the richest and most powerful member, would provide the bulk of the operating revenue, at least initially. (And this being an international organization, it would require approval by the US Senate.) Perhaps rotating, at some point permanent, military forces could be assigned to the GCA for use as it sees fit, if absolutely required.

However, the point of the GCA would not be to lord it over, convert, or in any way dominate the Islamic world. Rather, its goals would be to 1) stop the persecutions of Christians anywhere; and 2) put an end to the massive Muslim invasions of Christian countries. Perhaps hitting a stone wall, Islam might even be forced to truly reform and adapt to the modern world—and thus learn to play nice with others, instead of presenting every other civilization with “bloody borders,” as Samuel Huntington so accurately described. Huntington, who 30 years ago predicted the end of the Cold War would unleash religious-cultural conflicts between civilizations, has been proved prescient. The arrogant violence and triumphalism of Islam must be curbed—preferably politically. But if need be, the GCA would be able to deploy as much violence as necessary to protect minority Christian communities in Muslim (and other) countries, and the Christian world’s own civilization—and faith.

One last thing: where would the GCA headquarters be located? In 2008, I suggested Rome as the capital. But Protestant and Orthodox member states might well balk at that. Recently, former Trump advisor Steven Bannon floated the idea that Jerusalem might be detached from both the Israelis and Palestinians and made into a Christian city-state. This is not as far-fetched as it might initially appear. The original UN plan for the partition of the former British Mandate called for Jerusalem to be an international city, drawing upon the older Catholic idea of corpus separatum. While detaching all of Jerusalem from Israeli control might be difficult, to say the least, the Jewish state should not object if, say, the US and Russia gently demanded that some group of buildings in the city be ceded to the GCA—considering how much power the two countries have, and how much military support, both direct and indirect, Washington has given Tel Aviv in the last 80 years.

Speaking of Russia, American cooperation with the world’s other Christian nuclear superpower in this GCA endeavor would necessitate both Democrats and Republicans getting past their respective Russian blinders. The former would need to abandon the addiction to their Trump Derangement Syndrome-based “Russia collusion” hoax; while the latter would be required to admit Russia is not the USSR. But if they could do so, we might just be able to work with Moscow not only against global Islam, but against the only true geopolitical nation-state challenge to America: the People’s Republic of China.

Christians as individuals, and Christian states, need to hang together. For if we don’t, most assuredly we shall all hang separately.

