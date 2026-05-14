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Most of what happens in Congress is pure theater — an uncomfortable truth that many conservative Americans are starting to realize during the second Trump Administration. Let’s say: you voted Republicans into power in 2024. What results do you have to show for it?

It doesn’t seem to matter that the GOP controls both houses of Congress — does it?

Let’s take an obvious example: on May 11th, the statute of limitations expired for prosecuting Dr. Fauci for (allegedly!) lying to Congress about funding COVID-19 research.

So why did Congress wait until May 13th to schedule a CIA whistleblower’s testimony on the COVID-19 cover-up? Why schedule this hearing two days after the statue of limitations ran out on prosecuting Dr. Fauci?

It’s almost like Congress is just pretending to do oversight of the intelligence community.

It’s almost like the CIA is really in charge of running America while Congress performs “oversight theater.”

That’s not just my opinion — that’s the conclusion of sitting Senators in public hearings.

Here’s Senator Josh Hawley admitting who’s really in charge. Hawley: “If our elected officials, and unelected officials in this case in the IC and ODNI — if they can get by with blatantly violating the statutes of this country, and lying to the American people, I’m sorry but we don’t have a democracy anymore. I don’t what it is — but it’s not a democracy. Because We the People are not in charge. These people are in charge. And they’re lying to us every single day.”