Author’s Note: This article, published in January 2022, predicted that a broad majority of Americans would turn against the Democrat Party for rigging the 2020 election, and that Democrats would try to rig the 2022 and 2024 elections anyway. This prediction was controversial at the time — but it’s now the majority consensus a few months before the 2024 election.

The state of national politics in America in 2022 is quite simple and easy to understand: everybody knows that Democrats and Republicans conspired against President Trump in the 2020 election.

You’re just not supposed to say it.

It’s one of those enforced lies that our elites insist upon repeating on TV: you see it when some asshole with a guest spot on Morning Joe or Meet The Press clears his throat in the opening minute with the obligatory “of course Biden got 81 million votes.” But who are they kidding? There are football stadiums where the entire crowd chants “Let’s go Brandon!” during the game — and that happens every weekend. The authentic and total disdain for the Biden regime can be felt viscerally at any gathering of more than two people in America right now.

In fact, 59% of American voters have no problem telling pollsters that Biden didn’t beat Trump in a fair election — because they can do so anonymously. The election fraud was so obvious that even a midwit like Molly Ball in TIME Magazine could write an article announcing that “a shadow campaign” kept President Trump from winning in 2020 and that campaign was secret and bipartisan:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors.

Nor is it a secret that Mark Zuckerberg (the CEO of Facebook) essentially bribed state election officials with grant money they did not need to turn over the machinery of the 2020 election to Democrat activists. One man privatized the entire American election system — at a cost of over $400 million.

This is not a matter of Democrats outspending Republicans. Private funding of election administration was virtually unknown in the American political system before the 2020 election. Big CTCL and CEIR money had nothing to do with traditional campaign finance, lobbying, or other expenses that are related to increasingly expensive modern elections. It had to do with financing the infiltration of election offices at the city and county level by left-wing activists, and using those offices as a platform to implement preferred administrative practices, voting methods, and data-sharing agreements, as well as to launch intensive outreach campaigns in areas heavy with Democratic voters.

There is no one in America who honestly disputes that these things happened. So it’s perfectly obvious that election fraud took place on a massive and unprecedented scale. (Remember: broad majorities of American voters are in agreement about these basic facts in opinion polls too.) The only people who are still engaged in disputing these basic facts are the very people who did the cheating in the first place: politicians. Not to mention their lackeys in the corporate media in places like MSNBC and Fox News.

These habitual liars in the corporate media know they have lost their audience. They know they are preaching to the wind. They check show ratings daily. Trust me. I know these people. They can read that CNN has lost 90% of its audience like everybody else. They have tied their own credibility, and the credibility of their corporate media outlets, to the Biden regime — and they can feel the stiff breeze of universal disapproval in the air.

That’s why it’s so easy to discombobulate them by asking their least favorite question: “Why did the vote counting halt in key swing states on Election Night?” The first thing that Democrats tell you is that no such thing ever happened. They really believe that they can get Trump voters to forget that the entire state of Florida somehow counted its votes in one night while Maricopa County in Arizona needed two weeks. Two weeks.

Democrats have no explanation, and want no discussion, about why Biden needed a tech oligarch to fork over $400 million to run a parallel private election system — because Democrats know what they did.

Democrats don’t want Arizona or Wisconsin or Pennsylvania or Michigan election officials doing any election audits either — because Democrats know what they did.

Democrats don’t want anyone looking through the voting machine code or the access passwords or the voter logs and will sue anyone who tries to do so — because Democrats know what they did.

Democrats don’t want to explain why Biden’s Department of Justice briefly threatened to stop an audit ordered by the state of Arizona for an election conducted by the state of Arizona — because Democrats know what they did.

Let me repeat: everybody knows that Biden cheated. The Democrats are not hiding the stolen election: they are openly threatening anyone looking into the stolen election. That’s not the same thing. They are suing and intimidating and gaslighting people who are trying to audit the voting machines or the voter rolls or the drop boxes or the ballots or the ballot images or the file logs or the software.

But let’s go one step further: everybody knows that Democrats need ballot “drop boxes” and ballot harvesting and Antifa activists miscounting votes in every precinct of every swing state just to remain competitive in 2022. That’s how hated Biden is now. That’s how unscrupulous the Democrats have become now. Biden quotes Stalin about election cheating at a speech last week (“I don't care who the people vote for; I care who counts the vote”) and nobody even bats an eye anymore. It seemed like an admission by Biden of his illegitimacy. It felt a bit: wink, wink, nod, nod.

It’s not just Biden — it’s the entire Democrat party wanting to run a permanent Zuckerberg election scheme that’s so outrageous and wrong. The sheer brazenness of the cheating that Democrats regularly lobby to introduce into our election system has reached a level that nobody has witnessed outside a banana republic in Central America. In Wisconsin just this week, a federal judge ruled that the Wisconsin Elections Commission had run the 2020 election in a completely illegal manner:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is under fire for allegedly bending and even openly violating state law to give Biden an edge, authorized the dramatic increase in the use of ballot drop boxes, but Judge Bohren held that the agency lacked lawful authority to do so. The plaintiffs, voters represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), argued that state law allowed for only two methods of returning an absentee ballot: Through the mail or in person at the municipal clerk’s office. Nowhere does it allow for a ballot to be dropped off in a drop box. Despite this, the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent a memo to municipal clerks ahead of the 2020 election indicating that “a family member or another person may also return the ballot on behalf of the voter” and that ballots could be returned in drop boxes instead of in person at the clerk’s office. Neither of these, Bohren ruled Thursday, were lawful orders. Still, clerks set up more than 500 ballot drop boxes across the state, which were used to collect tens of thousands of absentee ballots. The ruling, which will almost certainly be appealed, prohibits the use of drop boxes in upcoming elections.

What is the reaction of Democrats to such a ruling?

Do they apologize to the public?

Do they acknowledge that they broke federal election law?

Do they stop and consider why they need to rig elections in the first place?

Of course not.

They immediately attempt to get the ruling overturned!

The Democrats have to cheat in order to have a realistic chance — and they admit it in every action they take.

Support My Substack Sponsors!

Get 10% off a box of limited edition Trump 2024 Victory cigars by using this coupon code at checkout: emerald2024

My friends at City Bonfires make the best little mini-bonfire right here in the USA with non-toxic materials. Use coupon code: EMERALD during checkout for the discount. Here’s the link: https://citybonfires.com/discount/Emerald

My favorite skin care products are called: Organic Body Essentials. I love the Extreme Day & Night Face Cream and the Flawless Face Serum and all the rest of the items in the Luxury Face Package. You will get a 5% discount if you use my link.

If you got vaccinated with the mRNA gene therapies, then you programmed your immune system to produce spike proteins. The problem is that spike proteins are toxic — so you want to degrade those spike proteins in your body.

The Wellness Company has formulated a supplement that contains nattokinase and it’s called: Spike Support. Use coupon code EMERALD at checkout for the discount.