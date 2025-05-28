The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack that’s now recommended by over 299 other Substack authors!

Last week, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed the official government cover-up of the COVID-19 vaccines at a Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing in the Senate. Johnson explained that he was stonewalled for four years by the Biden regime but that he was finally able to release HHS records that he had subpoenaed. Those records, crucially, did not contain the usual FOIA redactions regarding the risks of myocarditis.



Here’s some of his testimony: On February 28th, 2021, Israeli health officials notified CDC, quote, of large reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people following the administration of the Pfizer vaccine. Again, that's February 28th, 2021, two and a half months after the emergency use authorization. On April 12th, over a month later, a DOD consultant raises concerns to CDC and FDA officials about their ability to monitor and track cardiac related adverse events. The consultant notes, quote, if you do not ask, you will not see it, but does that mean it does not exist? Unquote.



Around the same time in mid-April 2021, CDC officials discussed safety signals for myocarditis, quote, for myocarditis with mRNA vaccines based on DOD and Israeli data, but do not take immediate steps to warn the public. By the end of April 2021, just four months into COVID injection, VAERS was already reporting 2,926 deaths worldwide within 30 days of injection, with 46% of those deaths occurring on day zero, one, or two following injection.



That chart is showing at that time, a couple months later, 4,812 deaths, 1,736, or 36% of those deaths occurring within the day of the injection or within one or two days. Now I was raising that issue.



I was going on media. I was showing this chart and I got censored. Radio talk show hosts, when I talked about this, they were deplatformed.



So when I finally had a meeting with Francis Collins, head of NIH, with a group of other senators, I asked him, are you watching VAERS? I gave him those stats. He did admit that six deaths were associated with the J&J vaccine, but for the other, over a few thousand deaths, he said, Senator, people die.



That was his callous reaction. That was the head of the NIH completely blowing off the VAERS system that they had touted before they got the emergency use authorization. I'll continue.



So Senator Ron Johnson is telling the American people several ominous facts in his testimony: CDC and FDA officials were deliberately ignoring warnings about the vaccines as early as 2021; more than 1,700 people died within 48 hours of getting their first shot; and the head of NIH did not care that a few thousand people died almost immediately after getting the shots.

Do you still think the shots are all about your health and safety?

Clearly, the government health agencies did not care whether the COVID vaccines were safe or not. They ignored their own data. They ignored the warnings of health agencies in other countries.

They were on a mission to get the American people injected no matter what.

These troubling facts lead to a larger question: what do the COVID vaccines actually do?

Watch: Dr. Michael Yeadon explains the vaccinated fertility issue to you.

We know from a Pfizer biodistribution study in Japan (conducted with rats) that lipid nanoparticles are over-accumulating in female ovaries.

We know from a Turkish study that COVID vaccines decreased the number of primordial follicles in female rats by up to 60%.

According to a Children’s Health Defense article, a team of European researchers has discovered that women in the Czech Republic who got the COVID vaccine “had 33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.” That huge study included more than a million Czech women. One more terrifying fact: “The total fertility rate in the Czech Republic declined by 21% during the period studied.”

You don’t have to be Nostradamus to foresee that the COVID vaccine campaign (2021-2025) may be the largest mass sterilization event in the history of mankind.

The Deagel Population Report

This brings us to the Deagel report. What’s that — you ask?

Deagel is an intelligence think-tank of the US government (much like RAND) which predicted a massive 50-80% global depopulation by 2025. Very few people are familiar with Deagel and its website — and much of the original information was wiped from the Internet in 2021.

Luckily for us, the Internet has been archived.

The Deagel report cannot be easily dismissed either. Many people consider Deagel to be the brainchild of Edwin A Deagle, a national security expert during the Carter Administration and, later, the Director of International Relations at the Rockefeller Foundation who died in 2020. We are talking about a man with CIA and CFR and Rockefeller Foundation and Trilateral Commission connections on his resume.

The Deagel forecast predicts a cataclysmic global depopulation event. Deagel’s numbers were also very precise: it calculated massive population reductions for most Western democracies.

For example, the UK’s population was suddenly reduced by 78%. The USA lost 70%. Germany lost 65%. France was reduced by 41%. Meanwhile, China, Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Colombia, Iran and India showed population growth.

What was going on? Why the discrepancies between countries?

How could the USA lose more than 64 million people while China’s population increased and its GDP increased? How could Russia lose 5 million people while it doubled its GDP at the same time?

My conclusion: the Deagel forecast is not the result of a global nuclear war.

But is the Deagel forecast the result of a mass vaccination campaign? One that would be conducted mostly in advanced Western countries?

There are number of troubling symmetries that should be noted: the Deagel report was pulled from the Internet in 2021 — which was the same year that the COVID vaccines were introduced. The forecasts for population loss seem to mirror the percentage of the population that took the vaccines: 70% of America got at least one shot and the Deagel report (published in 2016) predicts that America will lose 70% of its population.

That’s odd — and scary.

Dr. David Martin has put together the long history of the weaponization of the coronavirus by American bioweapons researchers. For example, the CDC filed a patent application on the genome of SARS CoV in 2003. The CIA’s advanced technology wing DARPA hosted a conference in 2005 where discussions on biological warfare using “synthetic coronaviruses” were presented.

So let’s add together all of these details: COVID and its “vaccines” were planned and even patented more than a decade in advance. The Deagel report was available to read as a public document (and updated regularly) on the Internet until its disappearance in 2021. Every government health agency ignored evidence that the COVID vaccines were unsafe, and caused fatal myocarditis in young people — according to a sitting U.S. Senator.

Folks, there is a way to reconcile all of these details. Maybe the mass vaccination campaign is actually a mass bioweapon campaign to de-populate the West. Maybe the U.S government is trying to kill us — along with about 60% of the civilized world in Europe.

Maybe the suicide of the West is real.

