Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Emerald Robinson’s The Right Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RockandRides's avatar
RockandRides
2d

Fascinating report. And to think there are 100,'s more likely 1,000's that clearly knew what the mission was/is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeck's avatar
Jeck
2dEdited

If true, there's a long list of known scumbags that the surviving population will rip to shreds.

Among other horrors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emerald Robinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture