Jeff Childers and his COVID & Coffee Crew sent out a newsletter recently to rally the patriots to help Mike Lindell in Minnesota.

So I wanted to share it with my subscribers too.

It’s time for a new C&C multiplier! For new readers, we invented the multiplier during the worst days of the pandemic, as a way to at least strike back against media attacks on courageous conservatives through small donations. We’ve supported some of the (now) most effective influencers when they were much less well known, like Libs of TikTok and Chris Rufo, frontline doctors, and key politicians in important races.

The way it works is: I ask every reader of today’s post to take 30 seconds and make a small, affordable donation to our target —every single one— and because of C&C’s vast readership, it usually amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Acting together, we wield billionaire influence. Sometimes you might not love the target — but we ask you to join anyway, and we’ll do the same next time.

It’s also fun! When you donate, choose an amount that ends in a “2” — like $2, $10.22, $22, and so on. Then you can check in later, and enjoy seeing the flood of C&C donations that you helped create, either on the donation page or in the comments. Sometimes I can even reach the target’s team and get us a total.

Our multiplier target today is Mike Lindell, who yesterday announced he’s running for Minnesota governor against ridiculous caricature and former VP candidate Tim “the Coach” Walz, who oversaw the largest welfare fraud in American history.

Here’s the link. Click through and donate any affordable amount ending in ‘2.’ It takes seconds; do it now before you forget or get distracted, then come back and read today’s post.

The Coach is very upset. His angst ironically provoked his first blunder, which was using the words “con man” in a tweet, since he’s currently drowning in a corruption scandal (or “con”) of his own (and was promptly ratioed):

Mike Lindell is a legitimate candidate. He has excellent executive experience, MAGA bona fides, proven patriotism, and likely President Trump’s support. Critics complain about negatives such as Lindell’s 2020 ‘election denialism,’ which (they say) may spook independents. Either way, our multiplier is not only about helping elect Lindell, but even more about sending a message.

Tomorrow, Lindell’s campaign can announce thousands of grassroots donations.

Trust me: you’ll feel terrific after you chip in.

Here’s the link again. Do it now!

Support The Last Fearless Journalist!

“Emerald Robinson is one of the most fearless and accurate reporters in America today.” — Gateway Pundit

“She’s got balls made of titanium.” — Steve Bannon

“The best journalist in America, I think.” — Patrick Byrne

“There are a handful of heroes and heroines right now in history — and Emerald Robinson is one of them.” — Dr. Naomi Wolf

“Well done Emerald — great reporting.” — Lara Logan

“I’m guessing you broke the [Biden auto-pen] story. Did I get it right?” — Rep. Thomas Massie

“Emerald Robinson was the first, and for the longest time, the ONLY one to have me on to talk about my first hand experience with the [Biden] autopen.” — OAN reporter Gabby Cuccia

“Emerald is truly one of the great conservative writers of our times. As funny as Mark Twain and as astute as Steve Bannon.” — Viktor K.

“Some journalists write with pens, she writes with knives.” — Vicchus

“You are the female version of Tucker Carlson. You have been prescient about so many things it’s almost scary.” — F. Lawrence Coleman

“You and Glenn Greenwald are the best in terms of current journalism. You and Lara Logan in terms of fearlessness!” — Mac T.

“When all is said and done, Emerald is going to be hailed as this century’s Edward R. Murrow.” — Don Reed

Get 20% off for 1 year