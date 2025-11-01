What if handwriting wasn’t a chore, but a craft? Many young people find handwriting tedious because it’s never been tied to purpose or beauty, and it can be difficult to communicate the value of beautiful handscript in a digital age. Our medieval Psalter course aims to change that: we’re presenting young people with a true challenge on an epic scale, but if they work through it steadily, bit by bit every week, they will create an heirloom quality work of true craft and immense value.

This is not busywork — this is a masterpiece in the making. Let them experience for themselves how discipline becomes devotion and practice becomes art.

In a world of shortcuts and instant everything, there’s power in steady, beautiful work. This course teaches the art of calligraphy through the slow creation of a handwritten Psalter — letter by letter, line by line.

Patience builds precision, and precision builds true quality.

Why not teach your students Latin and master careful orthography and basic calligraphy? Why not build an heirloom quality medieval illuminated book in the process?

