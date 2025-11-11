My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

On September 20th of 2020, Jake Gardner took his own life. He’d been hounded to suicide by false charges of murder for defending himself and his aged father from a George Floyd rioter.

Apart from the one-of-a-kind national treasure Ann Coulter — so sane and courageous a patriot that she got banned by the diapered surrender monkeys at National Review a full 20 years ago — I’m one of the only people still writing about Jake Gardner. In fact, the thought of him haunts me. I think that God put him on my heart. Several times a week, I remember that decorated US combat veteran and small business owner who was goaded to despair and suicide by Black Lives Marxists, LLC., and his own corrupted government.

Then I break down crying, as if we’d in fact been friends.

And in a way, we have. I’ve met Jake Gardners all throughout my life. Our country used to be full of them. Those weary-looking Greeks — refugees from a dictatorship — who ran all-night diners in Astoria, Queens, where I grew up, and bought nice two-family houses whose front yards they kept immaculate. Then on Greek Easter they’d dress up and march through the streets carrying lilies and candles and icons to their churches.

They were Jake Gardners, too.

The sweet old Jewish couple whose cousins had all been murdered in “the Old Country,” who ran the tiny Weber’s Department Store under the El train, and sold us the uniforms for our Catholic school. They kept a keen eye for shoplifters but were always kind to us kids. A Jake and a Jackie Gardner, absolutely. Or as they might have put it, they were “mensches.”

The black and Korean and Latino business owners whose windows were smashed and property looted by mobs of welfare idlers and common street thugs, led by affluent white Marxists slumming in somebody else’s neighborhoods, ruining other people’s lives: Each of those store owners was a Jake Gardner too, in his or her way. I pray they’ve managed to piece back their livelihoods, and that the resentful layabouts who robbed them, unpunished, rot in prison for the next crimes they commit.

A Jake Gardner is an American who busts his own chops, plays by the rules, keeps his word, breaks up fights, treats people fairly, fears God, distrusts the government, doesn’t envy his neighbors and stands up for his rights, but doesn’t pick on the weak. He’s not the sullen government worker who watches the clock and maxes out his sick days. He’s the teacher who stays late to tutor troubled students. Or the weary mom who volunteers 20 hours a week at the crisis pregnancy center, helping illegal immigrants or teenage moms to keep their babies instead of killing them.

She’s a Jake Gardner too.

We can’t make a Jake Gardner movie since Jimmy Stewart isn’t here to play him. Or better yet, Gary Cooper. The greatest political movie ever made was Meet John Doe, a Frank Capra epic where Cooper played “John Doe,” a pure-hearted Everyman whose life was broken by his circumstances. But he never lost his decency or sold his soul. In fact, when a wicked demagogue who hated our free America tried to use John Doe as a mouthpiece, Doe sacrificed all he had to stop him. And he ended up on the roof of City Hall on Christmas Eve, deciding whether to jump.

The Jake Gardners are what keeps any decent country running. So if you want to wreck the place and squat in the rubble, they are the people you need to target. To cow, intimidate, break, and batter into learned helplessness. So the next time a mob oozes down the street they won’t try to help their neighbors, as Kyle Rittenhouse did. They won’t even try to protect their own elderly dads, as Jake Gardner did. They’ll let felons hopped up on drugs loot their businesses right in front of them. As Jake Gardner wouldn’t, which is why our home-grown Bolsheviks knew that he must be destroyed.

As a lesson to the others.

The first rule of Kristallnacht is that victims don’t get to fight back on Kristallnacht. (That’s why you must disarm them first, as the Nazis disarmed their foes.)

The founder of modern Marxism, Nikolai Lenin, had a word for the Jake Gardners of Russia. He called them “kulaks,” and hated them to the point of genocide. Here’s what he wrote in a famous telegram of August 11, 1918 (but he might as well have been writing in America today):

Comrades! The uprising by the five kulak volosts [regions] must be mercilessly suppressed. The interest of the entire revolution demands this, for we are now facing everywhere the “final decisive battle” with the kulaks. We need to set an example.

You need to hang (hang without fail, so that the people see) no fewer than 100 of the notorious kulaks: the rich and the bloodsuckers.

Publish their names.

Take all their grain from them.

Appoint the hostages in accordance with yesterday’s telegram.

This needs to be done in such a way that the people for hundreds of versts around will see, tremble, know and shout. They are throttling, and they will throttle the bloodsucking kulaks.

Telegraph us concerning receipt and implementation.

Yours, Lenin.

P.S. Find tougher people.

That’s all you need to know about Marxism, right there — including its blackface version, Critical Race Theory.

If a million Jake Gardners or Kyle Rittenhouses had stepped forth in 2020, the riots that made Kamala Harris and Al Sharpton and George Soros titter would have stopped, dead in their tracks. Maybe all those judges who were spooked into ignoring the 2020 election fraud would have had a little more courage.

We might have an honestly elected government today.

There were no candlelight vigils for Jake. It’s not as if he’d been a felon shot while menacing a cop. No murals depicted him as a Christ figure, no rioters chanted Jake’s name before looting liquor stores. In fact, a Nebraska Democrat state senator went on Twitter to gloat about his death.

Senator Megan Hunt wrote on X: “The indictment of Jake Gardner would never have happened without the community, the people, who stood up for justice and demanded action from city officials. Jake Gardner is gone, but the white supremacist attitudes that emboldened him are still with us today.”

She paid no political price for that. Nobody cares about kulaks.

Except us other kulaks, the Jake Gardners of every race. We need to stick together. Because our enemies want us dead.

