On December 23rd of the year 962 A.D. the city of Aleppo was sacked by Byzantine troops belonging to Emperor Nicephorus II Phocas.

Aleppo had been conquered 18 years before by a formidable Muslim leader: Sayf al-Dawla (which means: “Sword of the Dynasty”) who ruled most of northern Syria.

He was the chief Arab power against the Byzantine Empire, and his life was spent in warfare against them. In a short span from 945-946 A.D. it was said that al-Dawla engaged the Byzantines in over forty battles.