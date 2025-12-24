December 23: The Tunic of John The Baptist Is Recovered
The Christian army of the Byzantine Empire sacked Aleppo in 962 A.D. and regained the relic.
On December 23rd of the year 962 A.D. the city of Aleppo was sacked by Byzantine troops belonging to Emperor Nicephorus II Phocas.
Aleppo had been conquered 18 years before by a formidable Muslim leader: Sayf al-Dawla (which means: “Sword of the Dynasty”) who ruled most of northern Syria.
He was the chief Arab power against the Byzantine Empire, and his life was spent in warfare against them. In a short span from 945-946 A.D. it was said that al-Dawla engaged the Byzantines in over forty battles.
