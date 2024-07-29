The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 264 other Substack authors!

Talk show host Montel Williams’ Canadian-Indian ex-girlfriend Kamala Harris is the least popular politician in America. Just look at her polling the last four years. So Democrats have invented the “JD Vance is bad” pivot to explain why Harris will magically beat Trump in four months.

How is it possible that the least popular politician in America will beat the most popular politician in America — you ask?

Well, it’s called election fraud!

Rigging an election is easy — the tough part is getting people to believe the results.

If you understand that concept, then you understand: the Biden regime doesn't have an “election” problem. After all, the 2020 election was rigged and that system remains in place.

The Biden regime has an “optics” problem: nobody really believes that Harris can beat Trump.

They must sell some lies before they rig the election.

Lie #1: It’s going to take days, and possibly even weeks, to count the 2024 election results.

Lie #2: J. D. Vance told a “cat lady” joke and so the American people switched from Trump to Kamala Harris.

The obvious Democrat message is to call J.D. Vance a “disappointment” because he mocked “childless cat ladies.”

The cat ladies at Salon say: he’s a disaster!

That guy even disagreed with childless Hollywood actresses.

The problem with this absurd fantasy is that Republicans don’t rely on unmarried and bitter liberal women to vote them into power.

Why? Because unattractive and childless women vote Democrats into power every year.

So Democrats plant the lie in the Washington Post that Republicans are unhappy with J. D. Vance.

Both the GOP establishment and the DNC have zero interest in J.D. Vance winning another term using Trump’s populist crusade in 2028.

They want Trump to dump Vance right now.

Lie #3: Kamala Harris is in a dead heat with Donald Trump right now.

You must recall that Trump led Harris in all of the key battleground states in mid-May. Those numbers were described by one CNN analyst as an “absolute disaster.”

Trump was up by six points in Arizona — by 9 points in Georgia —by 13 points in Nevada just a few weeks ago.

Democrats needed all of those numbers to disappear — and they did.

Fox News disappeared Trump’s polling lead in one story this month — poof! — it’s gone.

This stuff works on clueless voters who never learn their lessons and never remember their history.

Was Hillary Clinton really up 12 points on Donald Trump in 2016?

Ah yes, — you’ve already forgotten about that famous day when the legitimacy of the polls died forever.

The polls are manipulated to make Harris appear to be neck-and-neck with Trump so that, when they rig the election, you don’t take to the streets.

It’s harder to rig an election when the polls show Trump ahead with a 25 point lead, isn’t it? The rigged polling is, in fact, the necessary condition for the rigged voting machines — the two go hand in hand.

What’s the truth? Well, Kamala Harris is so popular that 68 people showed up to her rally this week in Philadelphia.

Democrats must rig the public’s perception of the election first, before they steal it — and they’re doing that right now.

