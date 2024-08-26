The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 275 other Substack authors!

Very few of the midwit GOP pundit class can admit to themselves that the Biden regime is in total control of the federal government — which means that the national security state will not only turn a blind eye to election fraud but will aid and abet it wherever it helps Democrats.

The FBI is already getting ready to help the Biden regime of course.

Meanwhile, loyal Obama henchman Michael Hayden is telling you what the communists who control the Biden regime are getting ready to start: a civil war.