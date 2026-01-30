Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Former CNN anchor and disgraced race-hustler Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles last night while he was covering the Grammy Awards.

The FBI and HSI were apparently involved in the arrest as well.

The presence of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) means that Lemon probably violated the FACE Act — and that means he now faces federal charges like: 18 USC 241, Conspiracy to Deprive Rights and 18 USC 248, Violation of the FACE Act.

We are also told by White House sources that a federal grand jury indicted Don Lemon yesterday.