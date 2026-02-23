Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to the second article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

We should all be sending our gratitude to the current United States ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. Because of him, the world was granted at least a few more days of reprieve from the war drums beating in Washington and Jerusalem.

During a contentious two-hour interview with former Fox News host-turned-podcaster Tucker Carlson, Huckabee effectively suggested it was the official U.S. position that Israel should be allowed to annex much of the surrounding Arab world.

According to Huckabee, most of the Middle East was promised to the descendants of Abraham. Since modern Israel represents those descendants in his Christian Zionist view, the United States is helping fulfill Yahweh’s plan by preparing the ground for a Greater Israel.

He also denied that more than 50,000 Gazans had been killed in Israeli operations following the 10/7 attacks.

Regardless of whether one believes Israel’s offensives were justified, there remains a broad international consensus accusing the IDF of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, using the Hamas attacks as pretext. Independent international organizations estimate that more than 100,000 people—militants and civilians—have died since the offensive began.

Huckabee further claimed that U.S. troops were more brutal toward civilians during the 25-year Global War on Terror than Israeli forces have been in Gaza.

In short, the sitting U.S. ambassador publicly condoned Israeli irredentism, framed it as divinely mandated, and suggested Israeli conduct has been more humane than that of American troops.

That alone raises the question: whose interests is Huckabee representing in Jerusalem?