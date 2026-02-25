Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for the red-pilled.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Welcome to the fourth article in our new section on international military affairs: NatSec Guy.

In 2012, as Mexico’s drug war raged under President Felipe Calderón, a senior official in Chihuahua admitted something many suspected: the CIA (he claimed) actually “managed” the drug trade in Mexico and across Latin America.

The implication was that the violence consuming the country from 2006-2012 was not merely criminal chaos, but a byproduct of covert geopolitical strategy. While shocking to some people, that allegation (made to Al Jazeera) was hardly unprecedented. For decades, journalists and investigators have explored alleged links between elements of the U.S. intelligence community and Latin American narcotics networks.

Mexican cartels have demonstrated extraordinary resilience, operational sophistication, and access to the American market (the largest narcotics consumer base on Earth). It might be because they’re just so evil. Or it might be because they’ve received help over the years through covert contacts in the largest security state just north of Mexico.

With roughly 105,000 Americans dying annually from drug overdoses, Washington’s long-standing reluctance — until recently — to formally designate Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations raises uncomfortable questions about policy priorities and strategic intent.

Today, those questions feel newly urgent.