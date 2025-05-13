The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors!

President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and immediately sat down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to sign a $600 billion dollar economic deal.

Trump did not arrive alone. He brought with him half of Silicon Valley for a “Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum” which started today. Not only did Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick show up, but they brought along White House advisor Elon Musk, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, and a bunch of other business leaders.

This official visit has also created panic among members of the pro-Israel and Jewish community. You could sense the anxiety and outrage growing when the government of Qatar gave President Trump a new Boeing 747-8 plane as a $400 million gift last week. There was significant criticism from certain quarters, which President Trump brushed back publicly.

“It’s a great gesture from Qatar,” Trump told the press yesterday. “I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, ‘No, we don’t want a free, very expensive airplane.’”

The whispers around Washington is that some sort of serious break-up has happened between President Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There are rumors that Trump might allow Saudi Arabia to develop a civilian nuclear program without requiring them to recognize Israel.

Meanwhile the release of Edan Alexander, the last American hostage held by Hamas, was the occasion for a public rebuke from Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff: “We want to bring the hostages home, but Israel is not willing to end the war. Israel is prolonging it — despite the fact that we don’t see where else we can go and that an agreement must be reached.”

Suddenly the Trump Administration no longer supported Israel’s war against Hamas to the hilt. So what happened?

Apparently, the removal of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was done partly because Waltz was engaged in “intense coordination” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over launching military strikes against Iran — to the point that Waltz was seen by the White House ultimately as working for Israel rather than the United States. This would help explain the curious inclusion of Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg in Trump cabinet text chats by Waltz’s staff.

The second part of SignalGate that most people don’t understand is that the scandal was used by pro-Israel media to attack and possibly remove Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. These sustained media attacks against Hegseth — who is self-declared pro-Israel Christian — continue to the present day. First it was his make-room in the Pentagon. Then it was about the possible plagiarism of some of his senior thesis at college. Trump drew a line in the sand recently by publicly defending Hegseth: “I think he’s gonna get it together.”

Ultimately, the White House believes that Waltz’s betrayal along with Hegseth’s troubles in the media come from the same source. Trump’s lack of interest in bombing Iran in the near future seems to have enraged Netanyahu, and the public relations melee which has followed finally forced Trump to give Israel the cold shoulder.

That’s probably why the U.S. suddenly reached a ceasefire agreement with the Houthi militants. (The truce was arranged without Israel.) That’s probably why President Trump recently said that he might allow Iran to enrich uranium under a new nuclear deal that his administration would manage — without Israel of course. (Netanyahu was so upset by that possibility that he sent Ron Dermer to complain to Steve Witkoff personally.) And that’s probably why President Trump flew to Saudi Arabia with all the tech bros in his retinue this week.

It looks like President Trump is breaking up with Netanyahu — and he might be ready to alter America’s foreign policy in the Middle East to prove the point.

