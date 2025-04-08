My newsletter The Right Way is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors!

EXCLUSIVE: I've obtained the leaked security briefing that's been provided to Trump national security officials in recent months regarding the criminal group Tren de Aragua and the Venezuela government.

President Trump designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on January 20th by Executive order because it's “conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions” inside the United States.

According to the order: “TdA operates in conjunction with Cártel de los Soles, the Nicolas Maduro regime-sponsored, narco-terrorism enterprise based in Venezuela, and commits brutal crimes, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and human, drug, and weapons trafficking.”

It's not a street gang.

It's the paramilitary wing of Venezuela's narco-terrorist regime.

That's why President Trump ordered the deportation of TdA members using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The group are actually foreign soldiers operating in our country in secret.

According to the briefing, the TdA members move from Venezuela through several foreign nations before entering the USA illegally and being spread out in safe houses in 20 different cities. For what reason? TdA members have come to the USA in large numbers to undermine our public safety and support “the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing democratic nations in the Americas, including the USA.”

How do you know it’s a hostile foreign army? Because TdA terrorists are supported by 300 military intelligence officers who train them to engage in “riots, sabotage, disinformation, espionage, social conflict, and armed aggression” inside the USA.

This is 21st century hybrid warfare.

The chief of these 300 military intelligence officers is a member of the largest cartel in the world (Cártel de los Soles) and he's the link between them and the smaller cartels and the Maduro regime.

These are the officers in charge of training — according to the leaked briefing.

Who runs the largest drug cartel in the world?

The top officials in the Venezuela regime.

In fact, Nicolas Maduro and 14 other Venezuela officials were charged with “narco-terrorism, corruption, and drug trafficking” by the DOJ in 2020.

To this day, many of these (alleged) narco-terrorists are still in charge of the entire nation.

They run the government and the cartel at the same time.

According to President Trump’s Executive order: “Over the years, Venezuelan national and local authorities have ceded ever-greater control over their territories to transnational criminal organizations, including TdA. The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States, and which poses a substantial danger to the United States.”

America’s national security officials are being told, essentially, that Venezuela is at war with the United States — and that it’s time to understand the threat.

