Thanks for making THE RIGHT WAY the #1 newsletter for red-pilled patriots around the world.

Get 20% off today to help me share the absolute truth!

Get 20% off forever

Welcome to the 22nd article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

Just over four months ago, the US and Israel launched a massive air assault on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, and also targeted its leadership. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, Gulf Arab countries, and US bases in the region. Eventually American forces pivoted to naval combat, controlling the Strait of Hormuz and blockading Iran from exporting oil.

President Trump says he’s negotiating with the leaders of Iran, but the latter frequently disagree with his terms and claims. Meanwhile, Israel is attacking and invading Lebanon — specifically going after Iran’s proxy, Hizbullah.

What about casualties? Almost 3500 Iranians have been killed, many civilians, while US and Israel deaths number less than 100 (mostly military). In Lebanon, over 3300 civilians have been killed by the Israelis—angering even President Trump. As of mid-June 2026, a peace agreement appears to have been reached, which includes the US ending attacks and its naval blockade, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. President Trump continues to maintain the Iran will abandon its nuclear program, but the (alleged) Supreme Leader has said otherwise.

How have Christian leaders around the world reacted to this war against Iran?