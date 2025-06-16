My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 299 other Substack authors.

Last week, an unprecedented story emerged out of Colorado regarding election integrity. The Trump Administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has sent a letter to Colorado election officials demanding that all records related to the 2024 election be turned over immediately.

The letter also states that Colorado must retain all records related to the stolen 2020 election that still exist.

Remember: state election officials must preserve records for 22 months after a federal election according to federal law.

Here’s the letter — dated May 12th, 2025.