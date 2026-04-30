Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

Emerald Robinson: The Right Way

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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
3h

Thanks for sharing this, though now I'm more disappointed than ever.

Trump admin is actually protecting the deep state even more aggressively than it defends the southern border.

If only he would proclaim in a public address to the nation and world who are the people and what they have threatened/promised to secure his obedience, perhaps he could redeem himself.

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John Young's avatar
John Young
2h

OMG, this article makes me more disgusted with Blanche than I already was. No Russia Hoax indictments, no Liz Cheney or J6 indictments or the coverup thereof, and most importantly no election fraud indictments despite reams of evidence and seized ballots everywhere with six months to go before midterms that will otherwise likely spell the end of the Trump presidency and likely his impeachment if not imprisonment! And Tina Peters who should be in witness protection as the star witness sits in prison for seven more years! How can Trump be so stupid and deceived? Where is the case against Maduro and everything from drug running to worldwide election rigging? Instead we have another case against Comey for writing in the sand and a case against a nobody White House intern Cassidy Hutchinson! And don’t forget that stupid case against a sandwich thrower which was laughed out of court. Trump’s goose is being cooked and Blanche is the head chef.

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