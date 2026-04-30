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Todd Blanche wants to be the next Attorney General of the United States. Everything he does right now is in pursuit of that self-serving goal. His latest campaign spectacle is what he and Kash Patel are calling an “11-count indictment” against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). They are taking a victory lap. They shouldn’t be.

Let’s be clear about Blanche’s record. For over a year, he served as Deputy Attorney General — the second-highest position in the entire DOJ. According to reports, Pam Bondi resided in Florida during her tenure. Blanche was de facto in charge. Every failure of the Bondi DOJ is his failure. He produced nothing for the base. Bondi resigned in shame.

Now, with her chair still warm, Blanche is auditioning — throwing red meat on X, staging press conferences, and boasting about his latest accomplishments — while hoping nobody looks too closely. Even if these campaign stunts produce results — which they won’t — these are actions he could have accomplished on his first day with a stroke of a pen. Which begs the question: why did he wait until now, after Bondi resigned?

“…Blanche’s DOJ did not name a single individual in the indictment. Not one.”

The SPLC and the FBI

The SPLC is a leftist lawfare operation based in Alabama. It raises money from Trump-hating donors by labeling conservative individuals and organizations as neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and domestic terrorists. Its power comes entirely from the credibility given to it by the federal government — including the FBI and DOJ. The DOJ and FBI worked hand in glove with the SPLC for years — including when Blanche was a federal prosecutor under Obama — treating its designations as legitimate intelligence.

Turning Point USA was on the SPLC’s hate map. The FBI knew this and kept working with them anyway. In October of 2025, the FBI began cutting ties with the SPLC and its sister organization, the Anti-Defamation League, but only in reaction to public outrage in the aftermath of Kirk’s murder. Prior to the public outcry, Todd Blanche, the man in charge of both the DOJ and FBI, took no proactive steps to cut the relationship with SPLC and other groups.

Blanche Admitted the FBI Covered for the SPLC

Before we even get to the substance of the recent indictment, consider what Blanche said on Fox News to host Laura Ingraham. He admitted that an investigation into the SPLC was opened during the Biden administration and was “mysteriously closed.” He claimed he has “no information about why [the investigation] was closed.”

As Deputy Attorney General, Blanche was the head of FBI and DOJ. Now he’s Acting Attorney General. He has access to every file, every email, every agent who ever touched that case. And his answer for the American People is that he has “no information.” The real question is whether the FBI deliberately buried an investigation to protect the SPLC. Did the FBI cover for a far left-wing organization that it was simultaneously working with to target conservatives? Is the FBI involved in other similar groups? Is the FBI running Antifa? The SPLC is far less of a threat to the American People than a rogue FBI that seems to be doing the same things that the SPLC is accused of doing. The American People are demanding answers and information about weaponized government, past and present. But Blanche – who was a federal prosecutor in New York under Obama – isn’t interested in solving that mystery. He’s not looking into the FBI or DOJ.

The “11 Counts”: Smoke, Mirrors, and DOJ Tricks

Now let’s look at what Blanche actually charged. There are not really 11 separate crimes. There are three groups of charges that really amount to a single process crime. This is a common DOJ weaponization tactic. The defendant is charged with a multitude of crimes so that when an impatient and confused jury is split between guilty and non-guilty factions, the reasonable people offer to split the baby and acquit on half the charges and vote guilty on the other half. But just like in the Bible, 50% percent of a split baby is 100% dead. If the defendant is successfully acquitted on 50% of the charges against him, he is still 100% guilty.

Let’s look at these 11 counts.

Counts 1–6: Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. 1343)

Wire fraud is the government’s favorite trick. Here is how it works: fraud is already a crime in all 50 states. But if you commit fraud using a phone, a computer, or any electronic means — which everyone does, for everything, always — the federal government can arrest you and prosecute you for “wire fraud,” which carries up to 30 years per count. It is a “crime” in its own right, and a force multiplier for other underlying charges. Prosecutors use it when they don’t have a strong underlying case but want to terrify a defendant into a plea deal. You can go from facing one year in prison to facing 30 years — basically a life sentence for someone over 40 — just because you sent an email while committing a petty crime.

So what is the underlying conduct here? The SPLC made six ACH payments to its employees on April 25, 2023. The total of all six transactions was $13,905. The largest single payment was $4,750. The rest ranged from $1,000 to $3,090. And SPLC used a computer. That’s “wire fraud.”

Counts 7–10: False Statements to a Bank (18 U.S.C. 1014)

SPLC was charged with four counts of violating 18 U.S.C. 1014, a statute titled “Loan and credit applications generally; renewals and discounts; crop insurance.” Blanche shoehorned the SPLC’s act of opening a checking account into a statute that makes it illegal to make a misleading statement that overvalues the price of a farm for the purpose of influencing a decision by, among others, the Farm Credit Administration or the Secretary of Agriculture.

In this case, on December 20, 2016, an SPLC employee opened bank accounts for six small businesses and allegedly checked a box certifying that the employee was the sole proprietor. In 2020, the bank “investigated” and contacted the employee. The SPLC immediately came clean and closed the accounts and transferred the funds back to the SPLC.

If you own two LLCs and open an account for one while the other also benefits, you could theoretically go to prison for three decades under this theory. Hopefully these counts will be dismissed by the Court as a stretch too far. If the courts let this one through they will create another tool in the DOJ tool box to go after any American with an LLC and a bank account.

Count 11: Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering (18 U.S.C. 1956(h))

According to the indictment, the SPLC conspired to launder money by paying its field sources through LLCs rather than directly, using “monikers” to obscure its identity. The American People call that “privacy.” Todd Blanche’s DOJ calls that “money laundering.”

If someone uses a business name on an ACH payment to shield his identity, is that money laundering? Under Blanche’s theory, possibly yes. The indictment includes that the SPLC was behind the Charlottesville Hoax and other false flag operations. But the critical point is that SPLC is not charged with any of that. It is being charged with petty process crimes over a few mis-checked boxes on a bank account application and $13,000 in payments. For those process crimes it is facing a maximum of 320 years in prison, up to $10,000,000 in fines for counts 1-10, and unlimited fines for count 11.

No Names, No Arrests, No Justice

Weaponization aside, Blanche’s DOJ did not name a single individual in the indictment. Not one. Every SPLC employee involved is referred to anonymously. The names of the individuals who acted on behalf of the SPLC are certainly known to Blanche and the DOJ, but for reasons unknown he chose not to share them with the public.

Compare that to how the DOJ treated January 6 defendants. Every grandmother who walked through the Capitol got her own DOJ press release. The DOJ made sure local newspapers in every town across America knew their names before they ever had a chance to defend themselves in court. But Todd Blanche’s DOJ is suddenly very sensitive about the privacy when it comes to SPLC employees.

It’s highly unusual to even indict the entity without also indicting the individuals who allegedly committed the crime. Enron was not indicted — the individual actors were. Same with Theranos – only the founder Elizabeth Holmes was indicted. And for good reason. Imagine if Blanche and the DOJ win a clean sweep and get a conviction on every count — what happens? The only defendant is a fictional legal entity. A corporation. A stack of documents. Who sits at the defense table at trial? If the SPLC is sentenced to the maximum 320 years, who goes to prison?

One might argue, at least the SPLC’s assets will be seized. But assuming the lawyers don’t exhaust whatever funds haven’t already been looted, who gets whatever money is left over? Not you. All of the money goes to lawyers and the federal government. The people who actually committed the alleged crimes walk away free. And ironically, Blanche claims he is doing this on behalf of the poor victim SPLC donors who simply wanted their money to go to a vicious leftist smear factory. If Blanche cared about these “victims” he wouldn’t prosecute their favored charity into oblivion with charges that will inevitably destroy it. The donors should be made whole of whatever funds were misused, and this could be handled with a civil action.

Blanche is just a second-rate Merrick Garland

By this point in the Biden presidency, Merrick Garland had arrested over 800 January 6 defendants. You have to hand it to Garland, he was a master at weaponizing government. By contrast, Blanche’s signature achievement is an indictment of Don Lemon — a case that appears, from the public record, to be on thin ice. And now this: a corporate indictment of the SPLC that names nobody, charges nothing that will survive a motion to dismiss, and will either be dropped by a hostile judge, mooted when SPLC folds, or inherited by a Democrat administration that will drop it on day one.

Meanwhile, the actual criminals are free. The people who ran false flag operations against conservatives, who infiltrated and possibly created “violent extremist groups” to manufacture fake statistics about “right wing extremism”, who fed information to the FBI which used it to justify targeting the American right — none of them are facing consequences.

And Blanche won’t even tell us the full story about the extent of these fake groups, whether they infiltrated and bear responsibility for January 6, and whether the federal government — including his FBI and DOJ — are implicated. We got the tip of the iceberg about the SPLC, while the FBI/DOJ iceberg remains submerged, and its all a limited modified hangout because Todd Blanche wants love from the base on social media while he auditions for his next job.

Jonathan Gross, Esq. served in the Department of Justice as Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. He is a civil rights attorney in Baltimore, MD. he can be found at www.JonathanGrossLaw.com and on X.com Jonathan Gross

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