Welcome to the 15th article in our new section on religion: Christian Nation.

All right, evangelicals, it’s our turn.

While our conservative Catholic compatriots are grappling with ongoing Papal excursions into secular ethics, we also have work to do.

Evangelicalism in America covers a wide variety of churches, but we can get a sense of the state of affairs heading into 2026 by looking closer at one of the bigger groups inside the tent — the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

With just under 13 million members and 46,000 churches, the SBC is widely considered one of the bellwether evangelical organizations. Of late, the SBC has wobbled with a number of controversies, one of which arises from its own policy arm — the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC).

Author and commentator Megan Basham has summed up the ERLC as being generally feckless as a lobbying group. In fact, it regularly argues in favor of a number of secular leftist issues. For example, the ERLC was part of an evangelical group defending Joe Biden’s open-border immigration policies — which saw torrents of terrorists, rapists, murderers, and child traffickers waltz into America.

The problem, of course, is that many of the contemporary issues we face aren’t political as much as they are spiritual, which makes the influence of the SBC that much more important.