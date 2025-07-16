My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 310 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election.

Get 24% off for 1 year

This week, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) announced that the CIA personnel file of George Joannides had been secured by the Task Force on Declassification — and that key information regarding the connections between the CIA and Lee Harvey Oswald had been released.

She added on her social media accounts that: “We just learned definitively that the CIA has been lying for 62 years about the assassination of an American President. Were it not for President Trump’s Executive Order, CIA Director Ratcliffe, and our Task Force Hearings on JFK, we would never have been able to confirm what many suspected for decades.”

Of course, subscribers to my Substack have known for several years why President Trump did not allow the JFK assassination files to be released during his First Administration — because the veteran journalist and historian Thomas Lipscomb (the former CEO of the New York Times Book Company & publisher of many #1 bestsellers and prize winners) has written six exclusive reports on the subject.

The article below is Thomas Lipscomb’s latest exclusive report for my subscribers on these newly released documents.

Enjoy.