My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 312 other Substack authors.

Get 24% off now to celebrate the 2024 election!

Get 24% off for 1 year

The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice just notified the election officials of Fulton County (GA) yesterday that all election records for the 2020 election were to be handed over immediately.

Fulton County has 15 days to comply.

Read the letter — which I have obtained exclusively for my subscribers.