The Georgia State Election Board has scheduled an emergency meeting today at 4pm EST.

The meeting will discuss the troubling fact that Fulton County officials have created a team of "monitors" for the 2024 election that have not been approved by the State of Georgia.

In other words, corrupt Fulton County officials have gone rogue — just months before the 2024 election.

Fulton County’s team of monitors will include Ryan Germany, Brad Raffensperger’s general counsel during the rigged 2020 election. Other members are Matt Mashburn, a former SEB member who opposed investigations of vote rigging and then lost his seat, and Monica Childers, an anti-Trump partisan who worked for the notorious audit company Voting Works — which has ties to national security agencies like DHS and CISA. The company's vote auditing software (called ARLO) apparently allows fraudulent entries to be counted as authentic votes.

Obviously, this group of people were deeply involved in the rigged 2020 election and have ties to the secretary of state’s office. They have not been approved by the State of Georgia, and Fulton County has not been authorized to put this team in charge of auditing the 2024 election. Their stated mission is to “ensure that Fulton County is following proper laws, regulations, and procedures in the administration of the 2024 election.”

That’s exactly what these people failed to do in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the current chairman of the SEB, John Fervier, still does not want any public discussion of over 20,000 unsubstantiated ballots from the rigged 2020 Election.

He moved quickly to discuss the matter behind closed doors in case of “potential litigation.”

Dr. Johnston pushed back on this outrageous nonsense, while members of the crowd shouted “shame on you!” and “transparency!”

One thing’s for sure: Democrats are getting ready to steal the 2024 election in Fulton County.

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 4pm EST.

