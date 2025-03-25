My newsletter is the #1 conservative blog on Substack — recommended by over 284 other Substack authors.

INTRODUCTION: As promised, Emerald Robinson’s paid subscribers on Substack will finally understand why President Trump did not allow the JFK assassination files to be released during his First Administration — because the veteran journalist and historian Thomas Lipscomb (former CEO of the New York Times Book Company & publisher of many #1 bestsellers and prize winners) has written an exclusive report on the implications of those missing files.

Here it is.

Enjoy.

On the 18th of March 2025, under an Executive Order by President Trump, a general release of US Government files on the JFK assassination began with more than 60,000 pages being posted on the National Archives so the public could finally see them. But after more than 60 years of being hidden by various Federal agencies, can we really believe we are now getting the complete record? After such a long history of censorship, redaction, and direct destruction?

What can we learn from this much ballyhooed release — as shown by the documents released so far? What appears to be missing? And most importantly, what explains what was so important that it was kept from the public for more than a half century?